Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Tops $0.0630 on Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.05651891 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.