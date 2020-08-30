SpeedCash (SCS) Price Up 4.8% This Week

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One SpeedCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $3,900.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SpeedCash has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

