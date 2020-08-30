Steem Price Down 2.5% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002018 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and GOPAX. Steem has a total market cap of $87.42 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,637.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.47 or 0.02341395 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00645830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003776 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000550 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 389,254,820 coins and its circulating supply is 372,280,726 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

