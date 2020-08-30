Stratis (STRAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.80 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00005333 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Trade By Trade, Crex24 and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $62.02 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007333 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00032350 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,935,874 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Upbit, Crex24, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

