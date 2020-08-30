Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $40.55 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $40.55 million and approximately $852,907.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

