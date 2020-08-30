Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, OKEx and BiteBTC. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,470.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.01650756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00198915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187601 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.19 or 2.96776949 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Bitbns, BiteBTC, COSS, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

