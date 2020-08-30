Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.26. 11,864,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

