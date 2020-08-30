SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUOPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

SUMCO CORP/ADR stock remained flat at $$27.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 184. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.73. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

