sUSD Price Reaches $1.03 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00008813 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00142069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.87 or 0.01670716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00203203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00177444 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,285.06 or 2.76796171 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

