sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00008764 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last week, sUSD has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.92 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00147366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.01658255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00192803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.