Sushi Price Tops $3.16 (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 196.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. Sushi has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $61.58 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sushi token can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00027128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sushi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00143301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.01672665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00203585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00177270 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,002.70 or 2.83377872 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 483,685 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.