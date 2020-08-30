SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading 29% Lower Over Last Week

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $166,644.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000648 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001989 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 160,192,085 coins and its circulating supply is 159,471,654 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

