Swipe (SXP) Tops One Day Volume of $148.96 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Swipe has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $202.07 million and approximately $148.96 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00026555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00145251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.01655990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00194717 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

