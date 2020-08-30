Switch (ESH) Hits One Day Volume of $208,257.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Switch has a market capitalization of $716,274.39 and approximately $208,257.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switch has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Switch token can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00076737 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00299391 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002195 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039382 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,130,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,539,675 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

