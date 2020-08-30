Switch Market Cap Achieves $685,116.23 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Switch has a market capitalization of $685,116.23 and approximately $310,034.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switch has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Switch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00078504 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00288316 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039521 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Switch

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,130,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,539,675 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

