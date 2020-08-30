SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $4,044.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.05614753 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014563 BTC.

About SyncFab

MFG is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,040,956 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

