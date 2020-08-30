SynchroBitcoin (SNB) Reaches Market Cap of $12.17 Million

SynchroBitcoin (CURRENCY:SNB) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. SynchroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $51,218.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SynchroBitcoin has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar. One SynchroBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SynchroBitcoin Token Profile

SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,664 tokens. SynchroBitcoin’s official website is www.snbtoken.io . The official message board for SynchroBitcoin is medium.com/synchronium-magazine

Buying and Selling SynchroBitcoin

