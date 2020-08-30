Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $56.65 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $56.65 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00534061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 593,849,322 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Binance and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

