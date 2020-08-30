Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.63 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $56.49 million and $2.63 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and Tux Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00503070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002866 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 593,804,472 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Bittylicious, Binance, Upbit and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.