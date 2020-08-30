Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Reaches $0.0814 on Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $397,508.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0814 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

