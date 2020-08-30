Ternio Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Ternio has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $20,676.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Ternio has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ternio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00142816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.01671986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00203612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00177263 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,335.27 or 2.85854317 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.