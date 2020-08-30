TerraKRW Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.77 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $64.77 million and approximately $62,880.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.01650756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00198915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187601 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.19 or 2.96776949 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 76,546,633,709 coins and its circulating supply is 76,545,904,601 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

