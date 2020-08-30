Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $2.51 billion and $169.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00029304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 741,546,948 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

