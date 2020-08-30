The Voyager Token 1-Day Volume Tops $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.01654912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00191118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,857.10 or 2.74140623 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bithumb and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

