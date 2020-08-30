Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $43.88 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $43.88 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008018 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00035433 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000997 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

