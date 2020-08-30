Thingschain Price Down 20.4% This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $47,344.02 and approximately $5,660.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,876.52 or 1.02209339 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003186 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000849 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00166537 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

