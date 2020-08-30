Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $24.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

