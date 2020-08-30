Transcodium Reaches Market Cap of $87,961.78 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $87,961.78 and $797.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00148418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.01661397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00194492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,840,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

