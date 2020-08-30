Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,912. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. Triton International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 80,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $2,638,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 102.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

