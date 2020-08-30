Trollcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $340,845.98 and $11.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,294.52 or 1.06792370 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003172 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000853 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00160989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

