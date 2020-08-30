Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trueblue by 202,673.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Trueblue during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Trueblue by 57.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 593,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 216,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 221,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,702. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.78. Trueblue has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trueblue will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

