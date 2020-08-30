TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. TrueChain has a market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002785 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX and ZB.COM. In the last week, TrueChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.44 or 0.05449591 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

