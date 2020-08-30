TrueVett (VME) Trading 26.1% Lower This Week

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, TrueVett has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. TrueVett has a total market cap of $88,904.65 and approximately $30.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueVett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.81 or 0.05607817 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TrueVett Token Profile

TrueVett is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi . The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime . TrueVett’s official website is www.truevett.com

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueVett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

