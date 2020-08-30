Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.94 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $35.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

