Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $14.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,515. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.