U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $4.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,229,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

