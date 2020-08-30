Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ubex has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $609,235.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043937 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, LBank and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

