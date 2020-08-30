Ultragate (ULG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,189.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Ultragate has a market cap of $117,411.55 and approximately $44,189.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00482613 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010804 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002723 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,455,366 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.