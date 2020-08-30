Unibright Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Unibright has a market cap of $62.85 million and $1.95 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00003641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, Unibright has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

