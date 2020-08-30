Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens raised Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $150,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,045,112.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,853,040.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

AUB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 205,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.