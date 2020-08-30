Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $101,309,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.13. 1,848,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,144. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $195.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

