Universal Forest Products, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Universal Forest Products has raised its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Forest Products has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Forest Products to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.62. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark increased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $1,568,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

