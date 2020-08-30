USDx stablecoin (USDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,491.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $3,491.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,619.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.63 or 0.02346219 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00646190 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 6,879,429 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

