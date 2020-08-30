USDX Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003007 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002483 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

