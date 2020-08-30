Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.46. 633,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

