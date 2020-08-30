Verge Tops One Day Volume of $3.07 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Verge has a total market cap of $109.57 million and $3.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Huobi, CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,349,447,143 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Crex24, Coindeal, Bitbns, Graviex, Cryptopia, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

