VeriME (VME) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.26 or 0.05481602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.