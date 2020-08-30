Veritaseum Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $589.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00027177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC and Tokenomy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00143301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.01672665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00203585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00177270 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,002.70 or 2.83377872 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.