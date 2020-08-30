VGI Partners Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:VGI)

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $669.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. VGI Partners has a one year low of A$6.88 ($4.91) and a one year high of A$17.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$9.60.

VGI Partners Company Profile

VGI Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to high net worth individuals, family offices, endowment funds and other wholesale clients. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and separate client-focused equity portfolios. It also manages hedge funds and private funds.

