Vid 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.24 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Vid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Vid has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.01676514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00202991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,011.62 or 2.82267453 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,552,666 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

